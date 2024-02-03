Kaithal SHO sent to police lines for not arresting cheating accused

Station house officer (SHO) of Kaithal Civil Lines police station was removed from active duty and line attached for allegedly not arresting the accused in a cheating case. The order was issued by Haryana home minister Anil Vij while hearing public complaints at his residence in Ambala on Friday. HT Image

Officials said a man from Kaithal complained the minister that a man had sold his car by creating a fake registration certificate (RC) and a case was registered at Civil Lines police station in Kaithal last year.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The complainant alleged that so far, the police have only arrested one accused in the case, while the other two accused, involved in creating fake registration and buying the car, have not been arrested.

Responding to it, Vij immediately ordered that the SHO be attached and the remaining accused be arrested.

In another case, a married woman from Rewari complained that her husband, an army major, had remarried without giving her a divorce.

She had filed a complaint of marital misconduct against her husband with the Rewari police and after investigation, a case was registered, but he has not been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, Colonel SFH Rizvi, chief postmaster general of Haryana, presented a postal ticket of Shri Ram Temple Ayodhya scented with the fragrance of sandalwood and adorned with gold foil at the minister’s residence.

The department of posts has prepared a set of postal tickets for the occasion of the consecration ceremony of the temple.

“The printing process of these tickets involved the use of water and soil from the sacred land of Lord Ram temple, imbued with the divine sentiments and blessings associated with Lord Rama. These postal tickets are scented with the fragrance of sandalwood. Gold foil printing has been applied to certain parts of this miniature sheet to enhance the illumination of the postal tickets with divine light,” Rizvi informed Vij.