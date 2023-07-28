Kalka MC to float tenders for upkeep of public toilets

The Kalka municipal council (MC) has been directed to float tenders for cleaning and maintenance of 73 public toilets in the town.

District municipal commissioner directed the officials to prepare an estimate to renovate Gandhi Library and identify tourist points in Kalka with an aim to promote them and attract more tourists to Kalka and Pinjore. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of district municipal commissioner (MC) Sachin Gupta on Thursday, where officials stated that there were 73 civil toilets in 14 blocks under Kalka MC, but because of the shortage of staff their cleanliness and maintenance was adversely affected.

The commissioner also directed the executive officer of Kalka MC to visit the site that was being used as vending zones and ensure that no vendors sit on the roadside.

Gupta directed the officials to prepare an estimate to renovate Gandhi Library and identify tourist points in Kalka with an aim to promote them and attract more tourists to Kalka and Pinjore. This will help in increasing the income of the civic body.

The commissioner also directed the officials to issue notices to the defaulters of property tax and development charges, further enhancing MC’s revenue. Gupta also instructed the officials to identify an area in the market to address the parking chaos in Kalka.