Kalka resident falls prey to credit card activation fraud, loses 2 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 29, 2023 04:27 AM IST

On April 7, at about 7 pm, he got a call from an unidentified person who claimed to be a bank employee and asked him as to why he has not activated his credit card. Jain told him that he already has a credit card and does not want a new one. The caller then told him that he will help close the credit.

A Kalka resident was duped of 2.08 lakh by online fraudsters on the pretext of activating a credit card. In his complaint, Rakesh Kumar Jain of Kalka told the police that he runs a government ration shop. He said he has an account in the Axis bank, which had issued him a new credit card in March 2023 that was received through a courier.

Jain said the caller told him to open his bank app. After this he was sent a link. As soon as Jain clicked on it, he got message that 28,792 has been debited from his account. Suspecting fraud, Jain closed the card through the app.

On April 12, he got a message from bank that he has to pay 2,08,748. It was when he sought details of the transactions that he got to know that on April 7, the fraudster, in two transactions, had withdrawn the money. Acting on his complaint, a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kalka police station.

