Kalka resident falls prey to credit card activation fraud, loses 2 lakh

A Kalka resident was duped of ₹2.08 lakh by online fraudsters on the pretext of activating a credit card. In his complaint, Rakesh Kumar Jain of Kalka told the police that he runs a government ration shop. He said he has an account in the Axis bank, which had issued him a new credit card in March 2023 that was received through a courier.

On April 7, at about 7 pm, he got a call from an unidentified person who claimed to be a bank employee and asked him as to why he has not activated his credit card. Jain told him that he already has a credit card and does not want a new one. The caller then told him that he will help close the credit.

Jain said the caller told him to open his bank app. After this he was sent a link. As soon as Jain clicked on it, he got message that ₹28,792 has been debited from his account. Suspecting fraud, Jain closed the card through the app.

On April 12, he got a message from bank that he has to pay ₹2,08,748. It was when he sought details of the transactions that he got to know that on April 7, the fraudster, in two transactions, had withdrawn the money. Acting on his complaint, a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kalka police station.

