Kalka-Shimla rail line back on track for passenger trains from September 20

After more than two months, the Kalka-Shimla heritage rail track will be back in operation for passenger trains from September 20. Services were suspended since the spell of heavy rain from July 9 to 13 that triggered landslides in Shimla and Solan districts, damaging the 96.6-km line on 15 stretches.

Damaged stretches of the Kalka-Shimla rail line after the July 9 downpour in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. The track has been repaired and will be reopened for passenger trains almost 70 days on. (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: HT Interview: Focus on rehab, restoring infra in disaster-hit Himachal, says CM Sukhu

The rail board recently approved running passenger trains between Kalka and Solan after the successful trial runs of goods trains on the route. The goods trains underwent meticulous testing and delivered essential goods to Kumarhatti station. With these trials proving fruitful, the board has given the green signal to resume passenger train services.

The narrow-gauge line, which initially operated between Kalka and Koti, has seen extensive repairs following the damage caused by the heavy rain from July 9 to 13 and later in mid-August.

Train number 04506 departing from Kalka at 4.30am will reach Solan at 7.15am. It will leave Solan at 9.10am and return to Kalka at 11.55am.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Train 04516, departing from Kalka at 12.10pm will reach Solan at 2.55pm. The return journey from Solan begins at 5pm and ends at Kalka at 7.45pm.

Ambala divisional railway manager (DRM) Mandeep Singh Bhatia said: “This is the worst damage the track, built in the mid-19th century, has ever undergone. We worked relentlessly to restart the train operations in phases.”

Another senior railway official said, “The quantum of destruction on the Unesco-protected site known for its historic charm was unprecedented this time.”

In 2007, a part of the Koti station was washed away due to heavy rain during the monsoon, disrupting services for days.