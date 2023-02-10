Kalpana Chawla medical college harassment case: Investigation report on Friday

The internal committee of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH), formed to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment and mental torture of girl students by an OT technician, has completed its investigation.

The report will be handed over to the committee of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha at Gurugram on Friday.

Congress MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi, who is also a member of the Vidhan Sabha committee, said that the report will be delivered to the committee on Friday and further action will be taken as per the findings of the internal committee.

The matter came to light on January 21, during an inspection by a committee of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha as the students of the BSc (OT technician) first-year batch submitted the written complaint to Seema Trikha, chairperson of the committee. In the complaint addressed to the chief minister, the students accused the technician of harassing them physically and mentally for the past few months. They also accused that he lured the students to help them in getting a job at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, and also offered the students to go on a Vrindavan tour from January 22 to 26 and assured them that he would mark their attendance but when they refused, he started harassing them.

Trikha had assured a fair investigation and said the matter has been referred to the internal complaint authority. The OT technician has been sent on three-week leave.