Kapurthala engineer caught taking ₹30k bribe

The vigilance bureau on Tuesday arrested a sub-divisional engineer (SDE) of the water supply and sanitation department red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Agamjot Singh, posted at the Water Supply Scheme at Chakkoki village in Kapurthala district. A VB spokesperson said the SDE was arrested while allegedly accepting the first instalment of ₹30,000 out of the total bribe demand of ₹1.25 lakh.

A VB spokesperson said the SDE was arrested while allegedly accepting the first instalment of ₹30,000 out of the total bribe demand of ₹1.25 lakh.

The spokesperson said the accused was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a sub-divisional clerk posted in the same department.

VB said the complainant was transferred by Agamjot on October 5.

“As the place of posting was situated at a considerable distance from his residence, the complainant verbally requested Agamjot for cancellation/stoppage of his transfer. Thereafter, Amarinder Singh, fitter helper and colleague of the complainant, informed him that the SDE had demanded illegal gratification for stopping the transfer. Subsequently, Amarinder contacted Agamjot on the phone, who demanded ₹1.25 lakh, which was to be paid in instalments. The conversation regarding the demand of illegal gratification was recorded by Amarinder Singh on his mobile phone,” the spokesperson said.

The complainant approached the VB Jalandhar range. Acting on his complaint, the VB team laid a trap and caught Agamjot red-handed while allegedly accepting bribe money. “A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station, Jalandhar range, and further investigation into this case is in progress,” VB said.