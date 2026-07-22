Kapurthala explores dolphin tourism along Beas

The Kapurthala district administration is exploring the possibility of introducing boating activities, designated dolphin-viewing points and other eco-tourism initiatives along the Beas River to promote tourism.

Beas River Conservation Reserve is home to the rare Indus River Dolphin, Punjab’s state aquatic animal.

Chairing a meeting with wildlife department officials on Tuesday, deputy commissioner Akash Bansal said the Beas River Conservation Reserve, which falls within the district, is home to the rare Indus River Dolphin, Punjab’s state aquatic animal.

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“At present, three dolphins have been identified in the Beas River Conservation Reserve. The area has significant potential to emerge as a major attraction for domestic as well as international tourists,” Bansal said.

He said detailed discussions had been held with Gitanjali Kanwar, coordinator of WWF-India, and departmental officials on the feasibility of introducing dolphin tourism in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner.

Bansal said the wildlife department had deployed 17 ‘Dolphin Mitras’ along the Beas to monitor dolphin activity in the reserve.

The volunteers have also received basic training in conservation-related duties, he added. “We have been ensuring appropriate employment and livelihood opportunities for these volunteers so that they can continue to contribute effectively to conservation efforts,” the DC said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials have been directed to identify suitable locations along the Beas from where tourists can safely and conveniently observe dolphins without disturbing their natural habitat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have been directed to identify suitable locations along the Beas from where tourists can safely and conveniently observe dolphins without disturbing their natural habitat. {{/usCountry}}

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“Active collaboration among the Wildlife Department, WWF-India and the local people will be essential for the success of the initiative. While tourism infrastructure is developed, the administration would ensure complete protection of the natural habitat of this rare and endangered species,” DC said.