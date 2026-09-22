Karnal community health centre to be upgraded

The Haryana government has approved upgrading the 30-bed Community Health Center (CHC) in Karnal’s Gharaunda to a 100-bed facility.

Currently, patients suffering from many serious diseases are referred to Karnal District Civil Hospital or Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital in the city for treatment. (HT)

Officials said the additional chief secretary (ACS-health) has written a letter to the director general of the health department, informing them about the in-principle approval granted to upgrade the 30-bed CHC to a 100-bed facility.

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The letter also states that after preparing the project proposal for the construction of the medical institution, ensures approval of the standing finance committee through the planning department, as per instructions issued by the finance department.

The construction of a 100-bed Community Health Centre will greatly benefit the people of the area. They will have better health facilities.

Currently, patients suffering from many serious diseases are referred to Karnal District Civil Hospital or Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital in the city for treatment.

In a statement, assembly speaker and local MLA Harvinder Kalyan said that with the construction of a 100-bed hospital, separate general wards, 24-hour emergency services, intensive care unit (ICU), maternity ward, children’s ward, two to three operation theatres, X-ray, ultrasound, ambulance, better lab facilities will be available.

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{{^usCountry}} “The number of doctors and paramedical staff will be increased on the lines of a District Civil Hospital. Patients will be able to get better health facilities on time,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The number of doctors and paramedical staff will be increased on the lines of a District Civil Hospital. Patients will be able to get better health facilities on time,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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