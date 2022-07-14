Karnal couple killed as car has head-on collision with school bus

A 37-year-old woman and her husband were killed as their car had a head-on collision with a speeding school bus near Pakka Khera Mod village on Assandh-Karnal road in Karnal district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Meena and Yashwinder Singh, 43, residents of Bassi village of the district. Police said that the mishap took place in the afternoon when the couple was returning from Karnal while a school bus was coming from Assandh after dropping students. The accident was so severe that Yashwinder died on the spot while Meena succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. There were no students on the bus at the time.

Police said the driver of the school bus managed to flee after the accident but the bus was taken in custody. An FIR has been registered under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code against the bus driver.

