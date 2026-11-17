Days after a 30-year-old man allegedly died in the custody of Karnal CIA-2 police, his family members finally agreed to claim his body from the mortuary and conducted last rites on Monday. Two were named in the FIR according to the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother Shubham Singh, while verification of four others was pending (HT File)

The deceased, Jitender Kumar, was cremated at his native Bijna village in the presence of relatives, villagers and a large number of members from the Rajput community.

The Karnal police have so far suspended six police personnel from CIA-2 for the alleged lapse and registered an FIR under murder charges against six cops including two by name: CIA-2 in-charge inspector Parveen Sharma and head constable Sandeep Kumar.

Two were named in the FIR according to the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother Shubham Singh, while verification of four others was pending. The post-mortem was already conducted on Saturday under the supervision of a judicial magistrate.

On Sunday, after getting an assurance about the arrest of those involved, the family decided to claim the body early Monday.

However, as they started gathering near the mortuary of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital, several community members also arrived. Gharounda Congress leader Virender Singh Rathore also arrived.

Demands were raised for a high-level probe and forensic examination of his viscera, including diatom and histopathology tests, outside of Haryana.

One of the victim’s close family members raised questions about his mysterious death in police custody and the state of the body, when they arrived at the hospital’s mortuary on Saturday.

Jitender, who was accused in several cases, was released on bail early this year. Recently, he also got married and wanted to live a normal life, the family member quoted above, said.

However, he was held from his residence by a team of cops in civil dress on November 11, reportedly to question him in some Arms Act case, as also seen in CCTV footage provided by the family.

Despite the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the family failed to get their son released and on November 14, they received news of his death through the village sarpanch.

DSP Assandh, Gorakhpal Rana, who was present at the spot, said, “Family members have demanded registration of an FIR against police personnel, their arrest, a CBI inquiry and forensic examination of viscera outside the state. A case has been registered against two cops, involvement of others is being probed. We have assured them that the forensic examination will be conducted outside the state, for which we will write to the higher authorities. Following these assurances, the family members decided to conduct last rites.”

Meanwhile, when asked about the connection of ASI Sanjay Kumar, who allegedly sustained a bullet injury inside the CIA-2 office, the DSP said, “He is still unable to give a statement and is unconscious. His role and the sequence of events during which a bullet hit him are being investigated.”