Karnal double encounter: Ror community seeks probe; welcomes cops transfer order

Members of the Akhil Bhartiya Ror Mahasabha on Saturday met at Karnal Ror Dharamshala and reiterated their demand for an independent inquiry by the CBI or a retired high court judge into the alleged police encounter that killed two men.

At the meeting chaired by the body’s president Balkar Pundri, the Mahasabha gave the government one week to decide. (HT File)

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At the meeting chaired by the body’s president Balkar Pundri, the Mahasabha gave the government one week to decide.

On behalf of the gathering, Pundri also welcomed the state government’s acceptance of their second demand: to transfer the police personnel involved in the encounter, which they dubbed “fake”.

The state home department transferred Karnal Range IG Ashok Kumar and SP Narender Bijarniya late Thursday.

The Mahasabha also showed concern over the registration of an FIR against unknown persons from the community for allegedly disturbing peace, harmony and hurting the sentiments during their protest in Karnal on August 24.

The case was registered on August 26 based on a complaint by Satbir Goswami, who claimed that protestors made controversial statements against Union power minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Goswami has decided to withdraw the complaint, citing the need to maintain harmony in the society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Goswami has decided to withdraw the complaint, citing the need to maintain harmony in the society. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to reporters, the president said the administration should conduct a fair inquiry into the circumstances leading to the FIR’s registration and take action against those responsible for filing it.

“The community has also served a seven-day ultimatum to the state government to accept its demands. Another mahapanchayat will be organised to decide the future course of action,” the body’s president said.