Karnal: Dreaded gangster Joginder Geong held in Philippines

Wanted in several criminal cases in India, dreaded gangster Joginder Geong was arrested from his house in Bacolod city of Philippines, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said. In a statement, the BI announced the arrest of Geong who was described as “an Indian-Nepalese national tagged by authorities in New Delhi as a ranking leader of a separatist terror group and a wanted criminal in India.” (HT Photo)

Joginder is a native of Geong village in Kaithal district and from there he started his criminal activities with his slain brother Surinder Geong, who was also a wanted gangster and involved in more than 30 cases. Surinder was shot dead in an encounter by Karnal police near Rahra village in the district on April 8, 2017.

“Immigration commissioner Norman Tansingco disclosed that Joginder Geong, 41, was arrested on Monday at his residence in Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental by operatives from the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU). He is known to use several aliases, including Joginder Geyong and Kanta Gupta,” the statement read.

The foreign authorities had ordered his arrest following a request by their Indian counterparts about his alleged involvement in criminal activities and terrorism in their country.

“Geong is suspected of heading an organised crime syndicate and was sentenced to life imprisonment for firearms possession cases in India. He is also believed to have links to the Khalistani terror group which has waged an armed separatist rebellion to establish an independent Sikh state in Punjab province, India,” Tansingco said.

“He will be deported for being an undesirable, undocumented and illegally staying alien whose presence here amounts to a blatant violation of our immigration laws,” the immigration commissioner added.

In India, police said apart from criminal cases in Haryana, he is also wanted in a few cases in Delhi and Punjab as well.

In Haryana, there have been a maximum of 16 cases registered against him in Kaithal, one each in Karnal, Panipat and Ambala. In a murder case of Panipat, he also holds a reward of ₹50,000 on his head, people familiar with the matter said.

“In Kaithal, he was behind four cases of murder, two extortion cases, and one each of theft, threat, dacoity and others. He was arrested in all cases and was out on bail in some, while he has also completed his court sentence in a few of them,” they said.