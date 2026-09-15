Karnal: HSGMC member seeking Jhinda’s exit, lifts dharna

A week after the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) by member Gurtej Singh started a dharna outside the main head office of the committee in Kurukshetra, the sit-in was on Monday lifted after the intervention of the Sikh sangat from Nissing and Karnal.

For the past seven days, Singh has been seeking answers to his 24 questions relating to the functioning, decisions, administration and future of the HSGMC. (HT Photo)

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Gurtej Singh, member from Ambala City, had been sitting on protest since September 7, 2026, demanding accountability and transparent answers from HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda and the executive committee.

For the past seven days, Singh has been seeking answers to his 24 questions relating to the functioning, decisions, administration and future of the HSGMC.

On Monday several elected and former members including Angrej Singh Raniya, Karnail Singh Nimnabad, Gurnam Singh Laddi Dabri, Baldev Singh Habri, Bhupinder Singh Sonkra, Didar Singh Nalvi and others were present.

Gurtej said that after hearing the members and understanding the issues raised by Gurtej Singh, the Sangat expressed serious concern over the matters brought before them.

He said that Sangat has made it absolutely clear that the protest has been temporarily suspended—not withdrawn

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{{^usCountry}} “The temporary suspension is intended to give Jhinda and the executive committee an opportunity to respond and resolve the issues. If the leadership fails to give satisfactory answers or attempts to avoid, delay or divert the questions, the Sangat will take the matter forward,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The temporary suspension is intended to give Jhinda and the executive committee an opportunity to respond and resolve the issues. If the leadership fails to give satisfactory answers or attempts to avoid, delay or divert the questions, the Sangat will take the matter forward,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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