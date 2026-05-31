Karnal institute to celebrate women farmers’ role in India’s dairy sector

The Karnal-based ICAR–National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) will celebrate World Milk Day on June 1 at the milk parlour under the global theme “celebrating women farmers”.

The director also called upon the residents of the region to the campus with their milk for free testing facility, to check adulteration. (HT File)

The programme aims to acknowledge the vital contribution of women to India’s dairy sector and to raise public awareness about the role of milk in nutrition and sustainable food systems.

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Dheer Singh, director of ICAR-NDRI, said that World Milk Day is not just a celebration but a movement that promotes milk’s nutritional value, economic importance, and sustainable production while recognising the people—especially women—who make the dairy sector function.

He said that the dairy sector remains a major pillar of the rural economy, supporting the livelihoods of millions of farming families, while the NDRI has also trained at least 500 self help groups (SHGs), who have also been invited on the day.

“Women play a pivotal role in dairy farming activities including animal care and management, milking, feeding, fodder management, clean milk production, processing, and preparation of value-added dairy products,” he said.

Free milk testing facility

The director also called upon the residents of the region to the campus with their milk for free testing facility, to check adulteration.

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{{^usCountry}} “Adulteration has become a major issue for common households using milk daily. Thus, we will provide free testing from 7 am to 9 am, where the resident can bring the milk they consume. Whether it’s a brand or from a local farmer and based on the result, the customer can decide if they want to continue with the same milk or change to other alternatives,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Adulteration has become a major issue for common households using milk daily. Thus, we will provide free testing from 7 am to 9 am, where the resident can bring the milk they consume. Whether it’s a brand or from a local farmer and based on the result, the customer can decide if they want to continue with the same milk or change to other alternatives,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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