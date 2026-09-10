Karnal: Jhinda aides back HSGMC member’s protest

Two days after Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) member from Ambala City, Gurtej Singh, started an indefinite ‘dharna’ at its head office in Kurukshetra on Monday, several sitting and former members including aides of HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda showed support to him raising irregularities in the committee’s functioning.

Gurtej raised concerns over his own committee’s functioning and alleged that no major decisions benefiting the sangat have been taken during the past one-and-a-half years since its formation. (HT File)

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Junior vice-president Gurbir Singh Talakaur, former general secretary Sukhwinder Singh Mandebar and at least five sitting and former members extended their support to Singh on Wednesday.

While on Tuesday, senior vice-president Gurmit Singh Ramsar, former president Didar Singh Nalvi and Jhinda’s aides Laadi Sonkra (a representative of a sitting member) and Baldev Singh reached the dharna site, demanding Jhinda’s resignation.

Gurtej raised concerns over his own committee’s functioning and alleged that no major decisions benefiting the sangat have been taken during the past one-and-a-half years since its formation.

“I’ve raised 13 questions to our president regarding education, employment opportunities for youth, religious propagation, welfare of granthis, gurdwara security and institutional development. Fifteen general house meetings and six executive committee meetings have failed—who is accountable? The budget had not been presented despite the constitution of a seven-member committee to prepare it,” Gurtej told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} “There are concerns regarding a shortage of staff at important Gurdwaras, lack of training and security arrangements. HSGMC is facing an acute shortage of employees required for effective management, maintenance and security,”he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There are concerns regarding a shortage of staff at important Gurdwaras, lack of training and security arrangements. HSGMC is facing an acute shortage of employees required for effective management, maintenance and security,”he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The HSGMC member further alleged that the overall management of the gurdwaras have deteriorated and that complaints of corruption and administrative irregularities have increased.

They emphasised that elected members of the HSGMC have every right to seek information, question the functioning and decisions of the executive committee, and receive proper answers.