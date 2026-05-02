Karnal: JJP indulging into petty politics, says Khattar

Haryana former chief minister and Union minister of power, housing and urban affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday slammed former Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and his Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) for indulging in petty politics.

Khattar also gave a sharp response when asked about the chargesheet filed against former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the HUDA plot allotment case, stating that his history is replete with similar misdeeds. (HT File)

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Responding to a question regarding Chautala’s ‘mahapanchayat’ of students in Hisar on April 27, he said, “I’m not aware why he is doing such things, but their way of doing politics is different. ‘Ye boht halke level ki rajneeti karte hain aur dosharopan main lage rehte hain taaki conflict paida ho (they indulge in petty politics and keep on blaming others so that conflicts arise),” he said.

Citing a specific video, Khattar noted that Chautala was seen forcibly barging into a vice-chancellor’s office—a conduct, which he asserted, is inappropriate. “All matters should be conducted in a democratic manner, whether they are student-related issues or others,” he said.

The Union minister, also Karnal MP, was on a two-day visit to his constituency, where he chaired several meetings with government departments and party leaders.

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{{^usCountry}} Khattar also gave a sharp response when asked about the chargesheet filed against former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the HUDA plot allotment case, stating that his history is replete with similar misdeeds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khattar also gave a sharp response when asked about the chargesheet filed against former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the HUDA plot allotment case, stating that his history is replete with similar misdeeds. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He noted that scams have surfaced in the past and continue to come to light even now and no guilty party would be spared, and the courts would pass judgment based on whatever evidence emerges during the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He noted that scams have surfaced in the past and continue to come to light even now and no guilty party would be spared, and the courts would pass judgment based on whatever evidence emerges during the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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