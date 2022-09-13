Karnal man ends life in police custody, family members allege torture

: A 36-year-old man, who was arrested for criminal intimidation and assault, allegedly hanged himself to death in the lock-up at Assandh police station in Karnal district on Monday, with his family members accusing the police of torture that forced him to take the extreme step.

Karnal DSP Mukesh Kumar said that the deceased Ramesh Kashyap, resident of Assandh, was brought to the police station in a case registered against him under sections 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and later he committed suicide.

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said that an inquiry as per the provision contained in section 176 of CrPC is being conducted by the magistrate.

He said that the post mortem was conducted by a medical board under videography and the concerned Investigation officer has been suspended for prima facie negligence on his part.

Soon after getting the information of his death, Kashyap’s family members and relatives reached at the police station and staged a protest, accusing the police of torture and forcing him to take the extreme step.

According to the family members, the police had arrested him from his house on September 10 and he was kept in the police station for the past two days.

Rajandeep Kaur, wife of the deceased, alleged that Kashyap had an argument with Rambir and his wife Seema and later they indulged in a scuffle. The couple filed a police complaint against Kashyap even as locals tried to sort out the issue amicably.

“We were demanding investigation and action against the people responsible for his death. Now the administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry and post-mortem by a medical board. Following an assurance of fair investigation, we have decided to cremate the body,” said Sukhwinder Singh, a relative of the deceased. ENDS

