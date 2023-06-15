Corruption case: Police announce cash reward for info on three absconding Karnal cops

A month after three cops were booked for allegedly accepting bribe from a drug peddler, the Karnal police have announced a cash award of ₹5,000 each for any information about the absconding cops.

Though sub-inspector Chandeshwar has already been arrested, the police are clueless about the other three cops. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the FIR, the accused, sub-inspectors Balwan Singh, Krishan Kumar and Chandeshwar and constable Ajay Kumar, were posted in the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau and were booked under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 218, 389 and 34 the Indian Penal Code. Though sub-inspector Chandeshwar has already been arrested, the police are clueless about the other three cops.

As per the statement, the award was announced by Karnal inspector general of police Satender Kumar Gupta to ensure early arrest of the accused cops.

Police officials associated with the investigation said Nafe Singh of Pabnawa village in Kaithal district alleged that the police arrested his brother Sultan with 995-gm opium and demanded ₹2 lakh from him to show the recovery to be below 25 gm so that Sultan could get a bail. Later, ₹1.20 lakh was finalised, of which ₹50,000 was given to them and the remaining amount was to be paid the next day. He alleged that after taking ₹50,000, the accused police officials showed the recovery of 467-gm opium.

Karnal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan, who also has the additional charge of narcotics bureau SP, said the cash award has been announced for any information about these cops and the identity of the informer will not be disclosed. The police have also shared the photographs of these cops.