5 robbers who looted Karnal jeweller of 6 lakh cash arrested: Police

KARNAL: The Karnal police have arrested five people for allegedly robbing the house of a jeweller at gunpoint in Assandh area of Karnal district. A pistol and a motorcycle used for the robbery have been recovered at their instance, police said. Four of the five men arrested by the Karnal police participated in the robbery. The fifth accused was a friend of the victim but tipped the robbers about him (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandeep Kumar said that the accused were arrested from Nagura village on Wednesday and produced before the court which remanded them in police custody for five days.

Police said the accused have been identified as Wazir of Kasoon village, Deepak of Mohangarh village, Sandeep of Chhattar village, Deepak alias Goni of Nagura village of Jind district and Suchha Singh of Mandwal village in Karnal.

DSP Kumar said Wazir was the mastermind. Succha Singh was a friend of the victim and helped Wazir with information about the jeweller.

He said that the accused have a criminal record as several cases of theft have already been registered against them in various police stations in Haryana and Rajasthan.

According to the FIR filed by the jeweller Deepak Mehta, four armed men entered his house at about 2:30am on May 3 night after breaking the main gate of the house.

They also attacked the jeweller with a sword and left with ₹5.8 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewellery weighing about around 600 gram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON