Karnal: Proud of BJP workers’ devotion to party, says Saini

Hailing Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the Haryana civic body elections, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Saturday said that the historic win is the result of the tireless hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to public service demonstrated by every diligent BJP worker.

Saini also prayed at the Shri Adibadri Narayan Temple, the origin of Saraswati river, for the state’s progress. (HT Photo)

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Inaugurating a two-day training camp of Kurukshetra BJP unit at Adibadri in Yamunanagar, the CM said, “Together, imbued with the spirit of Antyodaya and ‘nation first’, we will continue to infuse new energy into our resolve to build a developed India and a developed Haryana.”

Saini also prayed at the Shri Adibadri Narayan Temple, the origin of Saraswati river, for the state’s progress. He said that over the last 11 years, our government has taken numerous steps to ensure the overall development of the state and protect the interests of every section of the society.

“Out of the 217 promises made in the last assembly election manifesto, 61 have been fulfilled, and work is underway on 120 other promises. The Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana has been launched to provide economic and social security to women and girls. Under this scheme, financial assistance of ₹2,100 is provided,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Kurukshetra BJP district president Tejinder Singh Goldy, former ministers Subhash Sudha and Kanwar Pal, BJP state vice president Banto Kataria, Saraswati Heritage Development Board’s vice chairman Dhuman Singh Kirmich and others were present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kurukshetra BJP district president Tejinder Singh Goldy, former ministers Subhash Sudha and Kanwar Pal, BJP state vice president Banto Kataria, Saraswati Heritage Development Board’s vice chairman Dhuman Singh Kirmich and others were present. {{/usCountry}}

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