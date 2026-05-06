Karnal: Saini flags off special pilgrimage train with 800 devotees to Sri Hazur Sahib

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday flagged-off a special train to Takhat Sachkhand Shri Huzur Sahib for Maharashtra’s Nanded from Kurukshetra railway station.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during the flagging off ceremony of a special train for pilgrims from Kurukshetra to Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded. (@NayabSainiBJP)

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The train, flagged-off under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, had over 800 devotees from nine districts on board. Saini also announced that a Somnath Yatra will be organised from the state on June 8, stating that the Somnath Temple symbolises our unbroken faith, cultural heritage, and the renaissance of self-respect.

Referring to the Centre’s initiative, he said that under the “Somnath Swabhimaan Parv”, a year-long national commemoration will be observed till January 11, 2027.

‘Free single donor platelets for dengue patients’

Earlier, Saini also addressed a programme organised in Ladwa, Kurukshetra, on the occasion of the birthday of Union minister for power and housing, Manohar Lal Khattar. At this event, Saini said that Haryana has become the first state in the northern region to introduce free single donor platelets for dengue patients in government hospitals.

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{{^usCountry}} “A total of 154 blood centres are currently operational in the state. The government surpassed last year’s target by collecting more than 4.5 lakh units of blood against the target of 3.3 lakh units. Haryana has also received the blood donation excellence award from the government of India for the second consecutive year for the highest blood donation in 2024-25,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A total of 154 blood centres are currently operational in the state. The government surpassed last year’s target by collecting more than 4.5 lakh units of blood against the target of 3.3 lakh units. Haryana has also received the blood donation excellence award from the government of India for the second consecutive year for the highest blood donation in 2024-25,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Saini expressed happiness at being present among people at the blood donation camp organised on the sacred land of Kurukshetra on the occasion of Khattar’s birthday, who turned 72 on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini expressed happiness at being present among people at the blood donation camp organised on the sacred land of Kurukshetra on the occasion of Khattar’s birthday, who turned 72 on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Extending birthday greetings, Saini said that Khattar’s life is an inspiration for all. “Throughout his political and social life, he has always given top priority to service, transparency, and public welfare,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Extending birthday greetings, Saini said that Khattar’s life is an inspiration for all. “Throughout his political and social life, he has always given top priority to service, transparency, and public welfare,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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‘Society must raise voice against injustice’

In a separate programme, Saini also addressed a seminar and exhibition on the theme “Sashakt nari, sashakt samaaj, sashakt rashtra”, organised at the Kurukshetra University.

Saini said that Kurukshetra is the land where Lord Shri Krishna guided Arjuna by delivering the message of the Gita during the Mahabharata, showing the path of duty and righteousness.

“The war of Mahabharata was not merely for power, but against injustice. The insult of a woman conveyed to society that remaining silent in the face of injustice is also unrighteous,” he said, adding that even today, society must raise its voice against injustice by following this ideology.

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