Karnal teens on the run after killing alcoholic father

Police on Monday booked two brothers, one of whom is a minor, for allegedly killing their 45-year-old father in Manglora village, Karnal, over his drinking habit. The accused are currently on the run.

Sharing details, police said the accused were irked by their father’s drinking habit and the same resulted in a spat that turned violent when they stabbed him with a sharp weapon at their residence.

On the complaint of the deceased’s wife, police have booked her sons on murder charges. One of the accused was 19 years old, while the age of his younger brother, a minor, could not be verified.

In her complaint to police, the woman alleged that her husband was an alcoholic and his addiction had pushed the family into poverty and she was forced to sell her ornaments.

Detailing Sunday’s incident, she said her sons attacked their father with sticks and sharp weapons. He later succumbed to his injuries. Soon after receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and started the investigation.

Madhuban police station in-charge Tarsem Singh said a case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The body was handed over to the family members after a postmortem.

