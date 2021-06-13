Karnal to get night food market

A Night Food Bazaar with at least 40 stalls will be set up at the Sector 12 market in Karnal.

Likely to become operational in August, it will remain open from 7pm to 12pm and will offer a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items. A part of the smart city project, it will have seating arrangement for around 1,000 people and will cost around ₹40 lakh.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who is also the chief executive officer of Karnal Smart City Limited, said the step is being taken to ensure families can enjoy food of their choice at a single place. He said the food court will also help reduce rush at other markets, as people come out in large numbers to dine in the evening.

Yadav said a tender to set up the stalls will be floated soon. The vendors will be charged a monthly rent, which will be spent on providing basic facilities at the food court, he said.

“The blueprint of the project has been prepared. It will also have a music system, mobile toilets and water ATM,” he said.