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Karnal toll fees revised for second time in three months

According to the NHAI, car, jeep, van and other LMV users will now pay ₹200 for a single journey instead of ₹190, while the charge for return journeys within a day has been increased from ₹290 to ₹295

Updated on: Jul 16, 2026 08:40 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
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Almost three months after the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) increased the toll rates at Bastara toll plaza on NH-44 in Karnal, the authority revised the fees again on Wednesday by 10 for light motor vehicles (LMV).

Karnal residents with vehicles registered within a 20-km radius of the toll plaza will have to pay ₹360 for monthly pass, while earlier it was at ₹350. (HT Photo)
Karnal residents with vehicles registered within a 20-km radius of the toll plaza will have to pay ₹360 for monthly pass, while earlier it was at ₹350. (HT Photo)

Earlier the rates were raised by 5 for the same category of vehicles on April 1.

According to the NHAI, car, jeep, van and other LMV users will now pay 200 for a single journey instead of 190, while the charge for return journeys within a day has been increased from 290 to 295.

According to the notification, the toll for mini buses, light commercial vehicles or light goods vehicles has increased from 310 to 320 for a single journey and from 465 to 480 for return journey.

Karnal residents with vehicles registered within a 20-km radius of the toll plaza will have to pay 360 for monthly pass, while earlier it was at 350.

 
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