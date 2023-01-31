Karnal: Two get 20-year jail for kidnap, rape of minor

A Karnal district court awarded 20-year jail to two people for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl in 2019.

While pronouncing the judgment, the court of Karnal additional district and sessions judge Renu Bala also imposed a fine of ₹35,000 on the convicts, Suresh and a minor.

Karnal district attorney Pankaj Kumar said the incident took place in September 2019. The victim’s father had lodged a complaint that Suresh and his minor friend had kidnapped his daughter on the pretext of marriage and then raped her.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 A (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code. After the girl was rescued, sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were added to the FIR.