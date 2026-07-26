Karnal: Two killed in Jhajjar accident

Two young men were killed, while one was injured in a high-speed head-on collision between a pickup truck and a car near Police Lines on the Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh road in Jhajjar district on Saturday.The deceased were identified as Nishant, 17 and Mukul, 18, while Deepak, 18, was injured in the accident.

Eye-witnesses said that the impact was so severe that the condition of the car clearly indicated the force of the crash. (HT File)

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All were native of Bidhana village of Jhajjar. Deepak was recently selected for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and was due to join his post soon, Mukul was also preparing for IAF recruitment and was taking coaching classes for it.The duo was taking Nishant to Jhajjar city to help him fill the form for the IAF recruitment.

Eye-witnesses said that the impact was so severe that the condition of the car clearly indicated the force of the crash. The youths trapped inside the car had to be rescued by breaking the windows.Upon receiving information about the incident, Jhajjar’s Congress MLA and former education minister Geeta Bhukkal reached the civil hospital to meet the families of the deceased.She also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured youth and demanded an impartial investigation from the administration along with strict action against those responsible. Police have registered a case against the driver of the pickup truck.Preliminary investigation suggests that high speed was the cause of the accident.

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{{^usCountry}} However, police are examining all aspects of the case.Following the accident, local residents demanded stricter control over speeding vehicles on the Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh Road and tighter traffic management. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, police are examining all aspects of the case.Following the accident, local residents demanded stricter control over speeding vehicles on the Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh Road and tighter traffic management. {{/usCountry}}

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