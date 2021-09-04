Karnal violence: HC seeks response from Haryana govt

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought the Haryana government’s response on a plea seeking judicial enquiry into Karnal’s lathi-charge incident of August 28.

The plea was filed by Munish Lather and five others, who have stated that scores of farmers, including the petitioners, got injured in the police lathi-charge effected on instructions of the then Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha and other district administration officials, committed in violation of fundamental rights of the petitioners.

Lawyers associated with the matter said state’s advocate general BR Mahajan, who appeared in the matter, has been asked to file an affidavit.

However, a detailed order is awaited from the bench presided over by chief justice RS Jha.

The plea also demands to look into role of the the SDM, DSP Virender Saini, and inspector Harjinder Singh, among others.

“Members of civil administration as well as police administration in Karnal had acted illegally and brutally and dealt with unarmed peaceful agitators with undue force and brutality which has seriously jeopardised the fundamental rights of citizens, who have a right to demonstrate,” it was argued.

The plea also alleges that the injured farmers were not provided medical aid immediately and that some of the injured were even threatened with not getting their X-ray examination done.

One of the injured farmers had suffered a heart attack and subsequently died as per the plea.

The plea also demands compensation to all the injured and directions to the Punjab and Haryana governments to not use bamboo sticks and opt for less lethal options.