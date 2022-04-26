Karnal visit: Union minister blames previous Congress govt for inflation

Union minister for social justice and empowerment and Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale blamed the “wrong policies” of the previous Congress government for inflation.

“Congress ruled the country for nearly 70 years and is responsible for the present price rise,” he said during his visit to Karnal while responding to questions regarding Congress’ protests against inflation and rise in fuel prices.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to control inflation for the past eight years but the Covid-19 pandemic further affected the economy of the country and fuel prices were increased to provide better facilities to people and run the government,” he said, adding that the government is concerned about it and will provide relief to people.

Speaking at a programme under the Swachh Bharat Mission, he praised Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for taking central schemes forward for uplifting the backward and developing the state.

On the Haryana government discontinuing the old-age pension of many beneficiaries whose families have an income of ₹2 lakh per annum, Athawale said he will write to the Haryana government to make amendments in the slab.

On the political developments in his home state, deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra, he said President’s rule is the need of the hour.

Athawale said he has written to Union home minister Amit Shah over these issues and will soon meet him to raise the demand of President’s rule on behalf of his party.

“My party does not support Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s stand over loudspeakers at mosques,” he said.

“There are many occasions and festivals when loudspeakers are installed in houses of Hindus as well. No objection is made to it by the Muslim community,” he added.

On incidents of communal violence across country, he said everybody has a right to practice their religion and nobody should be allowed to disturb the peace and harmony of the society.

