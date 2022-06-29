Kartik Popli death: Preliminary autopsy report points to self-inflicted gunshot wound

The preliminary post-mortem report of Kartik Popli, 26, son of IAS officer Sanjay Popli who was arrested on graft charges, indicate that the gunshot injury that led to his death was “self-inflicted”.

Kartik, the only son of Sanjay Popli, had died of a gunshot wound at their residence in Sector 11 on Saturday afternoon when a team of the vigilance bureau (VB) was reportedly at their house to affect some recoveries in connection with a corruption case against him.

The Chandigarh Police had termed it a case of suicide even though the family has been alleging that the 26-year-old was murdered by vigilance officials.

‘No external injuries on body’

Kartik’s post-mortem was conducted by a panel of four doctors at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, under the supervision of additional deputy commissioner, Chandigarh, on Monday as part of the magisterial inquest.

As per sources and senior officers privy to the investigation, the preliminary report, which has been submitted, indicated that the bullet injuries were “self-inflicted”, though the forensics’ reports are awaited.

“Will be able to comment only after getting all the reports,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh.

“We have handed over the post-mortem report. There were no external injuries on the body and the gunshot led to the death,” said Dr Yogendra Singh Bansal, head of forensic medicine department of PGIMER, who headed the team that conducted post-mortem.

He added, “There were blood stains over the body but no other injury. We have collected residue samples from the hand of deceased and sent it for forensic examination. We would be able to share the nature of the residue only after we get the forensics report, as there were blood stains on his hand,” added Bansal.

The sample of the residue -- suspected to be gun powder, was sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Sector 36, for examination.

Sources privy to investigation pointed out that the 7.62mm pistol, registered in Sanjay Popli’s name, was found in the deceased’s hand when the police team broke into the room. Popli, presently lodged in jail, had claimed on camera while being taken away from the hospital, that he was a witness to his son’s “killing by vigilance officials”.

But when he came for the cremation on Monday, he refused to make any statement. He said, “We all are innocent. I have full faith in the government and judiciary. Let law take its course. I am here to mourn for my son. I will not make any statement,” Popli had said.

The family had already written to the Chandigarh DGP, alleging murder and demanding that Popli’s statement be recorded.

