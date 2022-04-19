Kashmir: 2 militants arrested from Handwara, Bandipora

Police on Monday arrested two militants from north Kashmir, including a member of The Resistance Force (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot.

One of the militant was arrested from Handwara and the other from Bandipora.

In Handwara, police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate with arms and ammunition. The accused, identified as Bashir Ahmad Kumar of Lilum Vilgam, was arrested from a checkpoint at Sonmullah Crossing. During checking, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one Chinese Pistol, two Pistol Magazines, 13 live rounds of 9mm and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

“Affiliation and involvement of the arrested terrorist associate is being ascertained. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Vilgam and investigation has been initiated.”

Meanwhile, a Lashkar militant was arrested in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The accused has been identified Amir Tariq Khan.

Khan’s had announced his joining militant ranks four days ago through social media, after which his picture went viral.

“Police received a specific input regarding the presence of recently joined LeT militant in the orchards of Lawaypora Bandipora. Acting on this information, a joint cordon-and-serach-operation was launched by police and one militant was arrested,” police said.