Kashmir: LeT militant killed in encounter in Pulwama village
Acting on intel input, joint cordon and search operation was launched at Arihal village in the South Kashmir district and the militant was neutralised when he opened fire on security forces
A local Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant was killed during an overnight operation in Arihal village of Pulwama district.
Police said Kifayat Ayoub Alie had recently joined militant ranks. Acting on a specific intelligence input, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, army (44RR), and Central Reserved Police Force (182Bn) in the area on Thursday evening.
Also read: Posting social media content that promotes disharmony will soon be criminalised in J&K: DGP
“During the search operation, the joint team encountered indiscriminate firing from the hiding terrorist. The security forces retaliated, leading to an encounter. In the ensuing exchange, the terrorist, identified as Kifayat Ayoub Alie of Pinjoora, Shopian, associated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT, was neutralised, and his body was recovered from the encounter site,” the police spokesman said in a statement.