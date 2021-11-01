Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kashmir weather update: Brace for light showers, snow on Nov 2, 5
chandigarh news

Kashmir weather update: Brace for light showers, snow on Nov 2, 5

The temperatures in Kashmir valley are set to see a slight dip due to light showers and snow; met officials say two mild western disturbances –winds from the Mediterranean – were expected to hit the region on these days.
A farmer seen at a saffron field in Pampore of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Met officials say there are chances of scattered rain at isolated places in the valley on November 2 and 5 but the impact won’t be much. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 05:30 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Kashmir is set to see a further dip in temperatures this week as the meteorological (MeT) department has predicted light rain and snow on November 2 and 5.

Meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir said two mild western disturbances –winds from the Mediterranean – were expected to hit the region on these days.

“Their impact won’t be much. On November 2 and 5, there are chances of scattered rain at isolated places – either in the morning or evening. The sky will remain overcast,” said Mir.

“The day temperatures may go down and hover around 16-17 degree Celsius while there will be some increase in night temperatures,” he said.

Summer capital Srinagar recorded a day temperature of 18.8°C on Sunday while the night temperature was 4.4°C. Winter capital, Jammu, recorded a maximum temperature of 28.1°C on Sunday and minimum of 14.9°C.

On October 22 and 23, the Union Territory was hit by a major western disturbance, bringing heavy rain and snowfall in the region. Five persons had died in Kashmir owing to the inclement weather.

The Met office had said that the spell brought record rainfall in many parts of the region. The summer capital Srinagar’s observatory recorded a cumulative rainfall of 66 mm against the previous extreme rainfall record of 65.4 mm for the month of October in Srinagar in 1966.

