Wettest May in Kashmir in a decade

As the rains continued for the third day on Thursday across Kashmir, the day temperature has dropped by 10 degree Celcius. The MeT office, however has predicted improvement in the weather from Friday evening.

Dark clouds hover above the newly-built Tirupati Balaji temple ahead of its inauguration, in Jammu on Thursday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MeT office in Srinagar said due to western disturbances, May has been wettest during the last 10 years. “May 2023 was one of the wettest May during last 10 years. The rainfall recieved during May 2023 was 215 mm in Kokernag, 176mm in Pahlgam, 148mm in Gulmarg, 132mm in Kulgam, 70mm in Shopian, 70mm in Bandipora, 100mm in Ganderbal, 65mm in Kupwara and 86mm in Srinagar. Jammu received 90 mm rainfall, Poonch 203mm, Rajouri 140mm, Ramban 182mm, Kathua 24mm and Kishtwar 25mm.

At many places, in June which is considered the hottest month of summer, people could be seen wearing woolens. “It doesn’t look feel like June. Though it’s not for the first time, after many many years we are observing cold temperatures in summer,” said Peerzada Farooq, a retired government employee. “This could be due to global warming as in winter months, the temperature was warmer compared to previous years. Still its not the first time, earlier also month of May used to be wet across Kashmir.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir said due to clouds and continous rainfall, the day temperature has dropped by 10 degree Celcius. “Western disturbances are active over J&K and its effects will be there till Friday evening. Afterwards, the system will move out. From June 3 to 6, the weather will be dry with possibility of rains in the evenings or afternoon. From June 7 onwards, the weather will remain pleasant and there will be improvement in temperature.” Mir said growers and farmers should delay all their activities till June 4.

Last night, Srinagar recorded 11.4 degree Celcius, Gulmarg 4.6 degree Celsius, Pahalgam 7.6 degree Celcius, Jammu 18.4 and Leh 4.4 degree Celsius.