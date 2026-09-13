Kashmiri Pandits employed under PM scheme write to Shah amid security threats

Kashmiri pandit employees have written a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention to complete a security review and probe the letters threatening them.

Following these threat letters, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah asked the government to take the threats very seriously. (HT File)

Over the past month, letters have appeared on social media threatening the Pandit employees, and some even mentioned the names and personal details of the staff. Following these threat letters, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah asked the government to take the threats very seriously.

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According to the letter, which HT has seen, for the last 16 years, the Kashmiri Pandits have been making a sincere but extremely difficult effort to resettle themselves in Kashmir and rebuild their lives in their homeland. “We returned with hope, courage and faith in the government of India and made every possible effort to live peacefully, work honestly and become part of the social fabric of the Valley once again,” the letter reads.

The letter further said that since 2021, the targeted killings of civilians and members of the Kashmiri Hindu community have created a deep sense of fear among our families. “Every such incident revives the painful memories of the 1990s and raises a genuine concern that Kashmiri Hindus may once again be forced into displacement from their homeland. On the surface, the situation may appear normal, but at the grassroots level, a sense of uneasiness and tension continues to exist. Many families remain deeply concerned about their safety and the future of their children.”

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{{^usCountry}} “There is also a perception among many of us that the process of our complete social rehabilitation and acceptance has not progressed as we had hoped. We are trying to rebuild our lives here, but the atmosphere of uncertainty makes this process extremely difficult,” the letter reads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is also a perception among many of us that the process of our complete social rehabilitation and acceptance has not progressed as we had hoped. We are trying to rebuild our lives here, but the atmosphere of uncertainty makes this process extremely difficult,” the letter reads. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are particularly concerned about the recent increase in threatening letters and intimidation directed towards Kashmiri Hindus and Prime Minister package employees. These developments cannot be viewed in isolation. We remember that during the 1990s, threatening letters and notices were among the early warning signs that created fear among Kashmiri Hindu families and contributed to the atmosphere that ultimately resulted in their mass displacement.”

The letter said when the government of India is taking steps to provide secure accommodation to PM Package employees at different locations in Kashmir, the re-emergence of such threatening communications is particularly alarming. “The recent communication carrying threats against Kashmiri Hindus and references to their residential settlements has caused considerable anxiety among employees and their families. We are also concerned that the government’s recent initiatives concerning migrant properties and encroachments, including the collection and verification of property details through government portals, may be creating apprehension among certain sections. We do not wish to make any unverified allegations or attribute motives to any community. However, the timing of recent developments and the security threats being received have increased the anxiety of displaced families regarding their safety and property rights.”

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The letter asked the Union home minister to take the recent threatening letters and communications against Kashmiri Hindus and PM Package employees with the utmost seriousness and order a thorough investigation.

“Identify and take strict legal action against those responsible for issuing threats, intimidation or inciting violence.

Strengthen intelligence gathering and preventive security measures around PM Package employees, their families and residential colonies, conduct a comprehensive security review of all PM Package employee accommodations and settlements.

Ensure that employees are not compelled to choose between their livelihood and their personal safety.”