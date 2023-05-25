Tricity’s love saga with K-Drama inspired fashion

K-dramas, or Korean dramas, have become increasingly popular among tricity viewers in recent years, thanks to the rise of online streaming services. And in addition to their captivating storylines and talented cast, these shows are also known for their fashion. City-based experts say (L-R) Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha; Vincenzo; and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay fashion are customer favourites (Photos: Instagram)

The characters in these shows wear trendy, stylish and affordable clothes and have thus become an inspiration for their viewers, especially the youth.

Tricity-based retailers dealing with Korean fashion are reporting a surge in sales of K-drama-inspired clothing and accessories in the past few years.

“The popularity of K-drama fashion is a sign of the growing influence of Korean culture, fashion, food, and music in tricity. We have customers coming in to demand specific looks from shows like Crash Landing on You, Vincenzo, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Business Proposal, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, etc,” says city-based boutique owner Monica Singh.

Amid the lockdown, many people binged on K-dramas and we started getting a few orders here and there. But now the figures are steadily growing. From oversized sweatshirts to casual formal wear, customers approach us for all kinds of requests, she adds.

Quirky and statement accessories are a big part of the “understated elegance” of Korean fashion (Photos: HT/Instagram)

“I love the way the characters in K-dramas dress up and accessorise. They always manage to look put-together and chic. And so, I take styling inspiration from them every now and then,” says PU’s English department student Amrit Mann.

“After binge-watching a lot of K-drama shows of different genres, I have a whole vision board that takes style inspiration from their characters. My favourites are Hong Cha-young from Vincenzo, Ko Moon-young from It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, and Seo Dalmi from Start-Up. The kind of jewellery they wear is especially classy and totally worth owning,” says fashion design student Inayat Gill.

“K-drama fashion is quite versatile. It can easily be worn to work and then a party. Also, the looks are so well put together that they are sure to make the wearer comfortable, stylish and confident,” says stylist Amar Sahni.

What adds to the charm is their “understated elegance”. These ensembles are not just bold and vivacious but also easy on the eye and ultra chic. They can be a powerful style statement without having to be flashy or over-the-top, he adds.

My personal favourites, that I keep recommending my customers, are Hong Du-sik’s boy-next-door look in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Park Do-gyum’s quirky look in To All The Guys Who Loved Me, Cha Joo-eun’s chameleon-like fashion in Private Lives, and the entire wardrobes of Vincenzo, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, and Cinderella and Four Knights, he further adds.

City-based street photographer Kabeer says that he was introduced to K-dramas by his younger sibling and ever since, he has been taking styling inspiration from them. “The sheer sophistication that the characters of these shows exude is too good a learning opportunity to miss out on. From comfortable clothes to quirky cufflinks and brooches, the number of options available is endless. I keep visiting Lub Dub stores in the city to buy Korean accessories at unbelievably pocket-friendly rates,” he says.

