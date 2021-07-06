Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kejriwal making false promises on free power: Amarinder
chandigarh news

Kejriwal making false promises on free power: Amarinder

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday slammed Arvind Kejriwal for making “false promises” on free power in the state with an eye on the 2022 assembly polls
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Kejriwal making false promises on free power: Amarinder

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday slammed Arvind Kejriwal for making “false promises” on free power in the state with an eye on the 2022 assembly polls.

“The Kejriwal government has completely failed the people of Delhi on all counts, with no free power to the farmers in the villages located in the national capital and excessively high power tariffs for the industry,” said Amarinder.

The people of Punjab have already rejected the Delhi model of governance, he claimed.

Last week, Kejriwal had announced to provide 300 free electricity units to each household if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forms government in Punjab in 2022.

“Delhi is charging 9.80 per unit for industrial power and the Punjab government is levying a subsidized tariff of 5 per unit to attract industry in the state which has received more than 85,000 crore investment in the last four years,” Amarinder said.

In a sharp contrast, the CM said, the Punjab government is giving free power worth 6,735 crore to 13.79 lakh farmers while the AAP regime in Delhi has made no effort to support to the agricultural community.

“The Delhi government is befooling people by offering 200 free power units for domestic consumers and taking away even higher amount by charging high tariffs on shopkeepers, industry and farmers for commercial and agriculture power,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist

Hyena gives zookeeper ‘kisses’ in video gone viral. Over a million views so far

This wedding menu card from the 90s may leave you feeling nostalgic

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP