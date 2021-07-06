Kejriwal making false promises on free power: Amarinder

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday slammed Arvind Kejriwal for making “false promises” on free power in the state with an eye on the 2022 assembly polls.

“The Kejriwal government has completely failed the people of Delhi on all counts, with no free power to the farmers in the villages located in the national capital and excessively high power tariffs for the industry,” said Amarinder.

The people of Punjab have already rejected the Delhi model of governance, he claimed.

Last week, Kejriwal had announced to provide 300 free electricity units to each household if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forms government in Punjab in 2022.

“Delhi is charging ₹9.80 per unit for industrial power and the Punjab government is levying a subsidized tariff of ₹5 per unit to attract industry in the state which has received more than ₹85,000 crore investment in the last four years,” Amarinder said.

In a sharp contrast, the CM said, the Punjab government is giving free power worth ₹6,735 crore to 13.79 lakh farmers while the AAP regime in Delhi has made no effort to support to the agricultural community.

“The Delhi government is befooling people by offering 200 free power units for domestic consumers and taking away even higher amount by charging high tariffs on shopkeepers, industry and farmers for commercial and agriculture power,” he added.