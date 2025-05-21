Kejriwal relaunches AAP student wing

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday relaunched the party’s student wing with a new name, Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), and a mission, promising to turn “student activism into a force for national transformation.” AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during the launch of the party's student wing, Association of Students for Alternative Politics, at Constitution Club in New Delhi on Tuesday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Addressing the gathering at the event held in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “This is not just a student organisation. It’s a launchpad for a generation that will redefine politics and work for the country.” Senior AAP leaders, including Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda, MP Gurmeet Singh and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann, were among those present. Kejriwal also launched the logo of AAP’s student wing at the Constitution Club.

The AAP chief termed the party’s performance in Delhi and Punjab as the template for alternative politics. “In Delhi, for 10 years, and now in Punjab, we have shown what alternative politics looks like. We believe there should be good schools. But those following mainstream politics believe there shouldn’t be good schools. We believe everyone should have access to quality healthcare,” he said.

“It has been barely three months since the BJP took over Delhi and they started wrecking government schools. The Schools of Specialised Excellence — our best schools— are being destroyed. That’s because quality schools are not part of mainstream politics,” he alleged.

On the electricity front, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that there was a sharp decline under BJP’s administration. “During our 10-year rule in Delhi, we ensured 24x7 electricity. That is alternative politics. But now, with the BJP in power, Delhi is facing 3-4-hour-long power cuts again,” he added. Sisodia and other party leaders also addressed the gathering.