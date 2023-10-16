Kejriwal running state affairs, no point holding debate with Mann: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal flayed Bhagwant Mann over alleged interference of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the state affairs. Sukhbir made these remarks during a meeting of party leaders held in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (File)

Addressing the media, he said Mann was a ‘fake’ chief minister and all decision-making powers were in the hands of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

According to Sukhbir, Mann only follows the directions given by Kejriwal. He said Mann’s statements hold no value and thus it is pointless to engage in a debate with him.

Highlighting the alleged discrepancies of the AAP government in Punjab, Sukhbir said on one hand, Mann claims that the Centre’s team will not be allowed to survey land for the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, yet they have initiated a survey themselves, which has been officially announced on the state government’s website.

Amid the tussle on the SYL canal issue, the Punjab government has issued an order asking all the engineers of the Water Resources Department to write 1,500 to 2,000 words about SYL canal.

When questioned about the possibility of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming general elections, Sukhbir evaded the question, refusing to provide a clear answer.

Earlier, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had challenged the opposition for an open debate on the issues concerning the state on November 1. However, the SAD has already stated that the debate announced by the ruling AAP was “sham” and the party would not be part of this “anti-Punjab exercise”.

