Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kejriwal takes swipe at BJP for delaying govt formation in 4 states
chandigarh news

Kejriwal takes swipe at BJP for delaying govt formation in 4 states

Kejriwal said the AAP MLAs immediately took oath in Punjab assembly and the government was also formed without wasting time
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said despite winning four states in the recently concluded assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not able to form the governments due to infighting within the party.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said despite winning four states in the recently concluded assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not able to form the governments due to infighting within the party.
Published on Mar 21, 2022 01:10 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAsian News International

New Delhi : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said despite winning four states in the recently concluded assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not able to form the governments due to infighting within the party.

“The BJP which has won in four states, but is not able to form governments till now due to infighting within the party,” said Kejriwal while addressing Punjab AAP MLAs through videoconference on Sunday.

Kejriwal said the AAP MLAs immediately took oath in Punjab assembly and the government was also formed without wasting time. “The government has begun working in Punjab,” said Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister also wondered what the BJP governments in the four states would do when the party cannot form the government there after so many days.

Kejriwal claimed that the BJP continues to be busy dealing with infighting in the party ranks in the four states.

The BJP registered a win in four of the five states barring Punjab that went to assembly polls in February-March, the result of which came on March 10.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP and its allies won 255 seats out of 403 assembly constituencies. In Uttarakhand, the party secured 47 seats out of 70 seats.

In Goa, the BJP won 20 seats, out of 40, and got the support of independent candidates while in Manipur, the ruling BJP coalition bagged 31 seats out of 60 seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out