Kejriwal takes swipe at BJP for delaying govt formation in 4 states
New Delhi : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said despite winning four states in the recently concluded assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not able to form the governments due to infighting within the party.
“The BJP which has won in four states, but is not able to form governments till now due to infighting within the party,” said Kejriwal while addressing Punjab AAP MLAs through videoconference on Sunday.
Kejriwal said the AAP MLAs immediately took oath in Punjab assembly and the government was also formed without wasting time. “The government has begun working in Punjab,” said Kejriwal.
The Delhi chief minister also wondered what the BJP governments in the four states would do when the party cannot form the government there after so many days.
Kejriwal claimed that the BJP continues to be busy dealing with infighting in the party ranks in the four states.
The BJP registered a win in four of the five states barring Punjab that went to assembly polls in February-March, the result of which came on March 10.
In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP and its allies won 255 seats out of 403 assembly constituencies. In Uttarakhand, the party secured 47 seats out of 70 seats.
In Goa, the BJP won 20 seats, out of 40, and got the support of independent candidates while in Manipur, the ruling BJP coalition bagged 31 seats out of 60 seats.
