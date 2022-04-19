Khanna city areas turning into dumpyard amid deadlock between villagers, municipal council

Garbage lifting in Khanna city has been hit as the impasse between residents of Rasoolra village and the municipal council over the location of the dumping site continues.Meanwhile, garbage heaps could be seen all across the city.

With villagers not allowing authorities to use the dumping ground at Rasoolra, door-to-door garbage lifting gas been affected. With the eyesores becoming difficult to ignore, the municipal council had garbage removed from prominent sites in the city, and had them loaded in tippers and other machinery on Monday, but garbage could be seen dumped in the open at several places.

Villagers from Rasoolra, Bahomajra, and Ikolaha had laid siege to the dump after a major fire broke out at the garbage mountain on Thursday evening. The protesters said that frequent fire incidents was endangering villagers’ health, and their crops.

Meanwhile, the residents living in Khanna town were a harried lot. SAD councillor, Sarvdeep Kalirao slammed the municipal authorities for failing to find a solution to the problem. “Door-to-door lifting has been hit, and foul smell is spreading in areas where garbage is being dumped in the open.”

Another councillor, Parampreet Singh, said at least 150 tonnes of garbage is generated in the city on a daily basis and can be seen dumped at different locations, including the site near the cremation ground, and behind the Khanna police station.

Khanna municipal council president Kamaljit Ladhar said, “The council is working to find a solution to the problem and deputy commissioner (DC) Surbhi Malik was also apprised of the issue .We will meet the villagers on Tuesday to resolve the impasse.”

However, Rasoolra village sarpanch Gurdeep Singh said the villagers will not bow down, and allow waste to be dumped on the site.