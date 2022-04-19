Khanna city areas turning into dumpyard amid deadlock between villagers, municipal council
Garbage lifting in Khanna city has been hit as the impasse between residents of Rasoolra village and the municipal council over the location of the dumping site continues.Meanwhile, garbage heaps could be seen all across the city.
With villagers not allowing authorities to use the dumping ground at Rasoolra, door-to-door garbage lifting gas been affected. With the eyesores becoming difficult to ignore, the municipal council had garbage removed from prominent sites in the city, and had them loaded in tippers and other machinery on Monday, but garbage could be seen dumped in the open at several places.
Villagers from Rasoolra, Bahomajra, and Ikolaha had laid siege to the dump after a major fire broke out at the garbage mountain on Thursday evening. The protesters said that frequent fire incidents was endangering villagers’ health, and their crops.
Meanwhile, the residents living in Khanna town were a harried lot. SAD councillor, Sarvdeep Kalirao slammed the municipal authorities for failing to find a solution to the problem. “Door-to-door lifting has been hit, and foul smell is spreading in areas where garbage is being dumped in the open.”
Another councillor, Parampreet Singh, said at least 150 tonnes of garbage is generated in the city on a daily basis and can be seen dumped at different locations, including the site near the cremation ground, and behind the Khanna police station.
Khanna municipal council president Kamaljit Ladhar said, “The council is working to find a solution to the problem and deputy commissioner (DC) Surbhi Malik was also apprised of the issue .We will meet the villagers on Tuesday to resolve the impasse.”
However, Rasoolra village sarpanch Gurdeep Singh said the villagers will not bow down, and allow waste to be dumped on the site.
Missing Phillaur resident found dead in Ludhiana village
Missing for the past two days, a Phillaur resident was on Monday morning found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Noorwala village of Meharban. His father Balbir Bhatti said his son, who was looking for a job, left the house on April 16 at around 11.30pm on a scooter to check on a vacancy at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), but did not return.
One held for duping Panchkula residents on pretext of doubling investment
The case dates back to June 2020, when a complaint was registered by Harikesh Maurya of Mauli Jagran and Jeevan Kumar of Saketri. Trishla City RWA elects builder as its president Mohali In possibly the first such instance, members of the Residents' Welfare Association of Trishla City, Zirakpur, have elected the builder, Harish Gupta, as its president. The election was held under the supervision of the Zirakpur municipal council.
Chandigarh’s green cover to grow as afforestation plan takes root
The green cover in the city is set to increase manifold come this monsoon. On the directions of the Union home minister Amit Shah, the UT administration has prepared a detailed plan for afforestation to be done by different UT departments. During his recent visit to the city, Shah had asked the administration to increase the tree cover in the city. Thereafter, UT adviser Dharam Pal directed the forest department to chalk out a plan.
Mohali: Suspended ITI principal held for demanding ₹50,000 bribe
The Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a suspended principal of the Industrial Training Institute (Women), Phase 5, for demanding a bribe of ₹50,000 from a Ludhiana resident for helping him land an instructor's job in the institute. Investigating officer Jasbir Kaur said The accused, Shamsher Singh Purkhalvi made the demand before he was suspended, as per the complaint by Hardeep Singh, a resident of Samrala, Ludhiana.
Amid Covid spike in NCR, Chandigarh adviser says speed up children’s immunisation
Amid another surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and Haryana, UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday convened a high-level meeting and expressed concerns over the slow pace of vaccination, especially among children. The vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group kicked off on January 3, while that for those in the 12-15 age group began on March 16. The second dose for both vaccines is provided after a gap of 28 days.
