Khanna farmer seen tearing national flag, held for sedition

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 12:39 AM IST
A 52-year-old farmer was arrested for allegedly tearing the national flag and making derogatory remarks against the Union government and judiciary in a video. The accused was booked for sedition by the Sadar police, Khanna, on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Vicky, of Ikkolaha village in Khanna. Police said the accused is facing trial in criminal cases, including forgery and land grab.

Khanna sadar station house officer Sarabjit Singh said a video on social networking sites sowed accused tearing and disrespecting the national flag. The accused used derogatory language against the Government of India and judiciary. He also tried to instigate people to wage a war against the government, he said.

The SHO said the relatives of the accused claimed that his mental condition is not stable.

A case under Sections 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 121-A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by Section 121) and 124- A (sedition) of the IPC, Section 2 of Prevention of Insult To National Honour Act and Section 66 of Information and Technology Act has been registered against the accused.

