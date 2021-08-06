Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khanna man booked for raping cousin’s wife, blackmailing her
chandigarh news

Khanna man booked for raping cousin’s wife, blackmailing her

However, on July 5 this year, while she was alone at home, the accused turned up there and raped her after blackmailing her again.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 01:20 AM IST
(Representative Image/HT )

Khanna police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly raped his cousin’s wife after blackmailing her with her nude pictures.

The woman told the police that the accused, a resident of Rajewal village, visited their house regularly. During one such visit in 2019, he clicked her pictures and filmed her while taking a bath.

Using these images and videos, he blackmailed her for 50,000. When she filed a police complaint, he apologised, so she dropped the matter.

However, on July 5 this year, while she was alone at home, the accused turned up there and raped her after blackmailing her again.

Sub-inspector Kiranpreet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said they had lodged an FIR under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, who will be arrested soon. Sections of the Information and Technology Act will be added to the FIR after investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts pic created using a series of 53 images. Can you guess what it shows?

Peer back in time to ‘some of the earliest moments in our universe’. Here’s how

How a domestic worker’s son kept his promise and became an engineer at Ford

Tweet on Upanishads engraved on wall of Warsaw University library wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP