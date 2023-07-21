Ludhiana: 18-yr-old among two held for supplying illegal weapons

The Khanna police arrested two persons, including an 18-year-old boy, for allegedly smuggling illegal weapons and recovered four illegal countrymade pistols from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Saxena, 22, of Sector 40 of Chandigarh and Aman, 18, of Sector 39 of Chandigarh. The police also confiscated the motorcycle of the accused on which they were travelling.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that the police have arrested the accused near police post Haidon in Samrala following a tip-off. The accused were coming from the Chandigarh side on a motorcycle. The police stopped them for checking.

When frisked, the police recovered three illegal countrymade pistols of .315 bore from their backpack. A case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was lodged against the accused at Samrala police station.

On the information provided by the accused, the police have recovered another illegal pistol from their possession.

“During questioning, the accused told police that they are friends. They came in contact with an unidentified accused through Instagram, who gave them illegal weapons and asked to supply the same to Ludhiana. The accused have also promised them to give commission,” said the SSP.

“The accused told police that they don’t know the name of the supplier of the weapons and don’t have any contact number for him,” she added.

The accused are into private jobs and indulged in crime to make some easy money.

The SSP said that in this year since January 1, the Khanna police have arrested 38 people for supplying illegal weapons in 18 cases. The police have recovered as many as 67 illegal weapons, 119 bullets and 49 magazines from their possession.

