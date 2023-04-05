Three held for possessing illegal weapons in Ludhiana

Ludhiana The Khanna police have arrested three men, including two from the city, for possessing illegal weapons and recovered three arms and 44 bullets from their possession.

The three accused were travelling in an SUV. Police stopped them for checking and recovered three illegal pistols from their possession in Ludhiana. (Getty images)

The accused have been identified as Varun Suri of New Kartar Nagar of Salem Tabri, Ludhiana, Amandeep Singh Khurana of Shivpuri Chowk of Sundar Nagar and Deepak Kumar alias Deepu of Ganga Nagar of Rajasthan.

Khanna senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal said that the police arrested Varun and Amandeep near Mandiani Kalan village at national highway on March 25 following a tip-off.

The accused were travelling in an SUV. The police stopped them for checking and recovered three illegal pistols from their possession.

A case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was lodged against them at police station Sadar of Khanna. During interrogation, the accused told police that they used to procure weapons and ammunition from Deepak. Following the information, the police arrested him on Tuesday.

Varun is already facing trial in a case of liquor smuggling lodged against him by the Phagwara police.

The Khanna police arrested a Bihar resident for alleged drug peddling and recovered 3 kg opium from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Satinder Kumar of Gaya in Bihar.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said that the police arrested the accused near Amloh chowk during special checking.

The accused, who was crossing from a road, tried to escape from the spot after seeing the police.

When frisked, the police recovered 3 kg opium from his backpack.

A case under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been lodged against the accused at police station City 2 of Khanna.

The police are questioning the accused to ascertain the source of the opium and where the accused was going to deliver