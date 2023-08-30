Four held with 398 kg poppy husk, 500 gm opium in Ludhiana

Khanna police arrested four persons, including a woman, for their alleged involvement in drug peddling in two separate cases on Monday.

Police arrested four persons with 398 kg poppy husk, 500 gm opium in Ludhiana. (HT File)

Police recovered 398 kg poppy husk and 500 gm opium from their possession.

In the first case, Malaud police arrested a woman, Gogo Devi (46), a resident of Khatoli village in Patiala, and her aide Yusuf Masih (45) of Fatehgarh Sahib.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that police stopped a Hyundai Verna coming from Malerkotla side for checking. Police recovered 150 kg poppy husk while checking the vehicle.

A case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the Malaud police station.

The SSP added that another drug peddling case was registered against Masih in Uttar Pradesh in 2016. He is a driver, police said.

As many as three cases of liquor smuggling are lodged against Gogo Devi in Patiala.

In the second case, Khanna Sadar police have arrested two accused, Sukhwinder Singh alias Ladi (30) Saholi village in Patiala and Gurpreet Singh alias Sodhi (33) of Ropar.

Police stooped the accused while they were travelling from Khanna towards Ludhiana in a truck. On checking the accused and their vehicle, police recovered 248 kg poppy husk and 500 gm opium.

A case under relevant sections of the NDPS act has been registered at Sadar Khanna police station.

The SSP said that Khanna police have recovered 1,551 kg poppy husk in 38 cases and arrested 57 persons for smuggling the contraband this year.

