The Khanna police have arrested a suspected drug peddler and recovered 2kg opium from his possession.

2 held with 2 kg opium, 3,200 litre illicit liquor in Khanna

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Jagmohan Pal of Arjan Colony of Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district. The police arrested him at the checkpoint in the Alaur village.

Pragya Jain, superintendent of police (SP, Investigation), the accused was passing from the area when the team stopped him for checking. When frisked, the team recovered 2 kg opium from his possession.

A case under section 18-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Sadar Khanna police station.

In another case, the Khanna police arrested a Tarn Taran-based man for smuggling illicit liquor, while his accomplice managed to flee after the police stopped a truck at a checkpoint put up at Mundian Kalan crossing. The Police recovered 3,200 litre liquor from the vehicle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, while his accomplice, identified as Nirmal Singh alias Neema of Tarn Taran managed to escape.

A case under section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused