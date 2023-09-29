Khanna police nab six persons in 3 separate theft cases

The Khanna police have arrested six persons in three separate cases of thefts and recovered eight motorcycles, ₹1.14 lakh, 200 Canadian Dollars among others from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Sahil alias Singha, 21, Sanjay alias Blackiya, 20, and Gurpal Singh, 22, all residents of Mandi Gobindgarh; Ravi, 24, from Uchha Bhadla in Sadar Khanna, Harwinder Singh , 28, and Sandeep Singh alias Seepa, 30, from Shamgarh (Chotta Samrala).

Harwinder is already accused in five cases, including charges related to theft, burglary, snatching, and drug peddling. Sandeep is facing three FIRs under sections 379 and 380 of the IPC. Sahil and Sanjay also have one and two prior FIRs registered against them, respectively.

Superintendent of police (SP - investigation) Pragya Jain said the first case involved a house theft reported on September 25, where two culprits forcibly entered a residence in Jagat Colony, Khanna, and fled with ₹1.50 lakh, as well as gold, silver, and other valuable items. Following the arrest of Harwinder and Sandeep in connection with the case, police recovered ₹1.14 lakh, 200 Canadian Dollars, and 90 grams of silver from them.

In another case, police arrested Sahil and Sanjay, both involved in vehicle lifting and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession. Police said that the duo had been selling the stolen vehicles to Gurpal Singh and Ravi. On the basis of this information, police recovered additional five stolen motorcycles from them.

Sahil was found to be involved in another vehicle theft case reported at City-2 police station on September 27.

SP Pragya Jain said that all accused were currently in police custody, and further inquiries into their criminal activities are going on.

