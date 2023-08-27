Ludhiana: Khanna police seize 13 drug peddlers’ properties worth 4.75 cr

Khanna police have successfully obtained seizure orders for properties worth ₹4.75 crore belonging to 12 persons accused of peddling drugs. The cases span across the Samrala and Machhiwara police stations. The orders have been accepted by the competent authority of the Government of India. (iStock)

Sharing details, Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said the authorities concerned had already served notices to all 13 accused. Once these properties are successfully forfeited, it will be a significant setback for the drug smugglers, as their ill-gotten gains will be returned to the state, he added.

The SSP revealed that police teams have seized property worth ₹25.39 lakh belonging to Amritpal Singh from Balion in Samrala. Additionally, Amritpal Singh’s wife, Rachhpal Kaur, also lost property worth ₹88.5 lakh.

In another case, police seized property worth ₹10.07 lakh belonging to Gurjeet Singh, better known by the name Jitti, from Rohle village in Samrala.

Furthermore, property worth ₹82.72 lakh owned by Palwinder Singh from Adarsh Nagar in Samrala, and his wife Amanjot Kaur alias Soni, was seized in a separate case.

The fourth operation saw seizure of a property valued at ₹ 16.38 lakh owned by Jasvir Singh, also known as Jassa, from Kang Mohalla in Samrala, and his wife Balvir Kaur.

In the fifth case, police seized property worth ₹72.84 lakh owned by Jasdev Singh, better known as Dev Singh, from Hambowal in Machhiwara, and his wife Simranjit Kaur.

Lastly, in the biggest seizure, properties worth ₹1.87 crore registered under the possession of Jasdev Singh from Nagra Colony in Machhiwara, his wife Kuldeep Kaur, his brother Gurdev Singh, and his sister Sukhmeet Kaur were also seized.

All the accused individuals were allegedly involved in smuggling drugs in commercial quantities.

The SSP further added that the successful operation highlights the relentless efforts of the Khanna Police in combating the drug menace in the region.

“With the seizure orders, law enforcement authorities are sending a stern message to those involved in illicit activities and will continue to curb the illegal drug trade in the area,” he added.