Ludhiana: Woman dupes Khanna man of 20 lakh promising spouse visa

The dreams of a Khanna resident to settle abroad were shattered after his fiancée ditched him and solemnised marriage with some other man. The man and his family had spent ₹20 lakh to send the woman abroad with a hope that she would take him to Canada on a spouse Visa.

Following the complaint of the mother of the man, the Khanna police lodged an FIR against the woman and her family members.

In her complaint, she stated that her younger son wanted to go to Canada. Meanwhile, one of the relatives suggested a match for her son in 2018 stating that the girl has cleared IELTS, but the family has no funds to support her to complete her study in Canada. As the girl was aged less than 18, they decided that they would bear the expenses of her study. After she attains the age of 18, they will solemnise their marriage. Later, she will take her son to Canada on a spouse Visa.

The complainant added that in April 2018, the woman went to Canada on a study visa.

She added that in October 2022, the woman returned to India and stayed with her parents at Doraha, but they did not inform them about it. They came to know that she had solemnised marriage with someother man on November 1. She went back to Canada on November 6.

Inspector Kuljinder Singh, SHO Khanna city-2 police station, said that during investigation the police have recorded the statement of the woman’s husband, who stated that his wife had informed him that she had taken a loan of ₹20 lakh from the complainant to go to Canada. He was ready to return ₹20 lakh to her on behalf of his wife.

The SHO added an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC at Khanna city-2 police station. The woman was still in Canada. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

