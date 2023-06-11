Khap leaders give call for ‘Haryana bandh’ on June 14

Various khap heads from Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat attended a ‘Janta Sansad’ programme at Mandothi village toll plaza in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway and passed 25 resolutions.

A khap leader addresses a gathering in Jhajjar on Sunday. (HT photo)

Bhup Singh Dalal, who heads Dalal Khap 84 (a cluster of 84 villages of Dalal clan), said demanding arrest of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges, all khaps and farmer unions have given a call for ‘Haryana Bandh’ on June 14.

“We have also demanded the resignation of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who is also facing sexual harassment charges levelled by a junior woman coach. BJP MP Brij Bhushan and Sandeep Singh are facing serious charges and are still roaming freely. Brij Bhushan should be arrested before the Delhi police file its chargesheet in the court,” he added.

Ramesh Dalal, organiser of the ‘Janta Sansad’ programme, said the other resolutions passed in the meeting were that the government should provide four-times the amount to farmers than in the market rate while acquiring their land for any developmental work, government shall purchase sunflower crop on minimum support price (MSP) and if Punjab fails to provide Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal water to Haryana, the Centre should ask the army to built the SYL canal and ensure that Haryana gets its share of water.

“The Centre should waive-off farm loans and pass a law on the MSP in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament. The Haryana government should release BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni and others. People of Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh are becoming victims of cancer as polluted water from the Yamuna is is being supplied to them and the government should provide them better quality of water,” he added.